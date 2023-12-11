2 Assam Men Arrested with Elephant Tusks at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Siliguri unit arrested two smugglers and seized Asiatic elephant tusks from their possession, reports said.
Reportedly, the seizure was made from the Rajdhani Express at New Jalpaiguri railway station. The tusks weigh around 7.5 kg, reports said.
According to information, based on specific inputs, the DRI officers of Siliguri Unit intercepted two persons from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at the New Jalpaiguri railway station. The two persons have been identified as Suleman Kha and Ratan Goyala, both residents of Assam’s Nagaon.
Reports further said that the tusks were supposed to be smuggled to Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. The seized items include a conical shape and another two cylindrical-shaped cut-piece elephant tusks from their bag.