State Govt Will Construct Pre-Fabricated Houses for Affected People: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the state government will soon construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate all affected people temporarily.
The chief minister visited some relief camps of the violence-hit state earlier today.
Speaking to media persons, Biren Singh said, “I visited some relief camps today and saw that people are suffering. The state government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily. We are planning to construct around 4000 houses. We are looking for the place where the construction can be done.”
Meanwhile, speaking about his telephonic conversation with Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, he said that the discussion was very positive.
“Zoramthanga is well-experienced and the senior-most minister in the entire Northeast. I informed him that some of the Manipuri people residing there are a little apprehensive due to the ongoing crisis in Manipur. So, he called me up and assured me that nothing will happen.”
On the intervening night of June 18-19, an Indian Army soldier was reportedly injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area.
An Army Soldier sustained a gunshot and he was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently said to be stable. Additional columns have been inducted in the area and joint operations are underway, the Indian Army stated.
Speaking on this, Biren Singh said that he will hold a review meeting.
“I will chair a review meeting where the incidents that led to the violence and the measures to be taken for its prevention will be discussed,” Biren Singh said.