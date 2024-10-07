256 Illegal Migrants Caught in Northeast Railway Operations

In a concerted effort to combat illegal migration from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully apprehended 256 illegal migrants and 18 Indian agents during checks conducted across various railway stations from January to September 2024.
A significant incident occurred on September 21, 2024, when the RPF team stationed at Agartala Railway Station carried out a routine inspection. During the drive, they identified 11 suspicious individuals (comprising 4 females and 7 males) who were unable to present valid identification documents. Upon further interrogation, these individuals admitted to having illegally entered India from Bangladesh and expressed their intention to travel to Mumbai and Ahmedabad by train. Subsequently, all 11 illegal migrants were handed over to the Officer In-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala for further legal proceedings.
The RPF has implemented various measures to monitor and prevent illegal migration and other suspicious activities at railway stations and on trains. Personnel deployed at these locations maintain vigilance to detect and report any illegal activities, reinforcing the railway's commitment to safety and security.
In a related operation, the Assam Police have also intensified surveillance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, apprehending four Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international boundary. The individuals, identified as Md Jahangir, Nucadiya Bibi, Rumana, and Md. Hussain, were promptly pushed back across the border, highlighting ongoing efforts to prevent illegal crossings.