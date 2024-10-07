256 Illegal Migrants Caught in Northeast Railway Operations

A significant incident occurred on September 21, 2024, when the RPF team stationed at Agartala Railway Station carried out a routine inspection. During the drive, they identified 11 suspicious individuals (comprising 4 females and 7 males) who were unable to present valid identification documents. Upon further interrogation, these individuals admitted to having illegally entered India from Bangladesh and expressed their intention to travel to Mumbai and Ahmedabad by train. Subsequently, all 11 illegal migrants were handed over to the Officer In-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala for further legal proceedings.