27 People Including 2 Journos Missing Reported Missing in Violence-Torn Manipur

As many as 27 persons have reportedly gone missing after ethnic conflicts broke out in Manipur in the month of May.
The missing persons include two journalists, several minors and women, sources said.
According to information, the two missing journalists have been identified as Atom Samarendra Singh (47) and Yumkhaibam Kirankumar Singh (48).
The ages of the missing persons ranged between 17 years to 47 years.
All the 27 people have been missing since May, June and July. They were residents of violence-hit places including Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Tengnoual, Kangpokpi, Thoubal and Chandel.
As per sources, the cases have been reported in various police stations of Manipur.
The Manipur Government is also trying to collect data regarding the missing persons from tribal communities of the violence-hit state.
Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.