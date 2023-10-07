27 Pilgrims From Meghalaya Stranded in Bethlehem Amid Israel-Palestine War

At least 27 citizens of Meghalaya are stranded in Palestine's Bethlehem amid the tensions between Palestine and Israel. This was informed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday.
CM Sangma informed that the 27 people, who were on travel for Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem, are stranded in Bethlehem due to the tensions between Palestine and Israel this morning.
He further informed that he is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back to the state.
Taking to X, CM Sangma posted, "27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home."
It may be mentioned that today morning, Israel declared a ‘state of war’ against Palestine’s Gaza after more than 5,000 rockets were fired on the country.
Following this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation- this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price.”
Meanwhile, the armed wing of Hamas declared it has begun ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’. Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif in a pre-recorded speech said, “We have decided to put an end to all of this, with the help of God, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over.”
Later, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory for its citizens asking them to remain vigilant and to observe safety protocols.
The embassy in a statement said, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters.”
It further urged the citizens to contact officials in case of an emergency.