3 Dead as Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

At least three persons reportedly died in a fresh violence that occurred in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.
Sources said a gun battle occurred between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kangpokpi at around 8:30 am today. The three persons were reportedly shot dead by armed miscreants.
Right after the firing incident, heavy security was deployed in and around the area. Extensive search and cordon operations were also conducted to nab the culprits.
On the other hand, reports claimed that the three deceased men belonged to the Kuki-Zo community. Further, the Committee of Tribal Unity (COTU), a civil society organization condemned the attack.
Notably, in a firing incident that occurred at Pallel area on September 8 claimed at least three lives and injured over 50 civilians. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) accused that Meitei gunmen dressed in military combat uniforms began firing at the village from a nearby hill. ITLF said village guards and some India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel stationed near the village resorted to fire on the militants.