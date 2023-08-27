3 Houses Torched in Manipur’s Imphal, Weapons Snatched from Security Personnel

Recently, security forces in Manipur carried out extensive search operations in vulnerable regions, spanning districts including Imphal-East, Imphal-West, Kakching, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur.

These operations resulted in the recovery of 16 firearms, 70 rounds of ammunition, and 16 explosives from the Imphal-East, Imphal-West, and Kangpokpi districts.

Simultaneously, a comprehensive network of 127 Nakas/Checkpoints was established across Manipur's hill and valley districts. As part of this enforcement effort, the police took into custody a total of 2257 individuals for various infractions in different districts of the state.