3 Houses Torched in Manipur’s Imphal, Weapons Snatched from Security Personnel

In a latest incident of violence in Manipur, unidentified miscreants reportedly torched three abandoned houses at New Lambulane area in the state's capital city Imphal on Sunday afternoon.
Right after being informed about the incident, the fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flame, sources said.
Irate locals of the area gathered at the incident spot and demanded the state and central forces to allow them entry into the area, officials said.
The security forces had to fire a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, reports added.
Meanwhile, in another incident, unidentified men snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former Health and Family Welfare director of Manipur K Rajo, sources said on Sunday.
This incident was reported from Sagolband Bijoy Govinda area in Imphal West district. The police said that the snatched weapons include two AK series rifles and a carbine.
The police have reportedly launched an investigation into both the incidents. They are also conducting multiple operations to recover the weapons and arrest those behind the incident.
Recently, security forces in Manipur carried out extensive search operations in vulnerable regions, spanning districts including Imphal-East, Imphal-West, Kakching, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur.
These operations resulted in the recovery of 16 firearms, 70 rounds of ammunition, and 16 explosives from the Imphal-East, Imphal-West, and Kangpokpi districts.
Simultaneously, a comprehensive network of 127 Nakas/Checkpoints was established across Manipur's hill and valley districts. As part of this enforcement effort, the police took into custody a total of 2257 individuals for various infractions in different districts of the state.