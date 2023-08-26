Security Forces Conduct Search Operations; Detains 2257 Individuals in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur recently carried out extensive search operations in vulnerable regions, spanning districts including Imphal-East, Imphal-West, Kakching, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur.
These operations resulted in the recovery of 16 firearms, 70 rounds of ammunition, and 16 explosives from the Imphal-East, Imphal-West, and Kangpokpi districts.
Simultaneously, a comprehensive network of 127 Nakas/Checkpoints was established across Manipur's hill and valley districts. As part of this enforcement effort, the police took into custody a total of 2257 individuals for various infractions in different districts of the state.
These measures are aimed at enhancing security and control within the region, addressing potential threats, and maintaining law and order. The collective efforts of security forces and law enforcement authorities underline their commitment to maintaining peace and stability within Manipur.