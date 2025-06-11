4 More Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Taken to Meghalaya via Guwahati

In a major development in the high-profile murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, four more accused have been brought to Guwahati and subsequently taken to Meghalaya under heavy security. The fresh arrests follow the earlier transportation of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused and wife of the deceased, who was moved to Meghalaya from Guwahati late last night.

According to sources, the four additional accused — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand — were discreetly transported from different parts of the country and brought to Guwahati today. They were then taken to Meghalaya amid heightened security arrangements for further legal proceedings.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a recently married man from Indore, was on his honeymoon in Meghalaya when he was brutally murdered. His body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji. Following the murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi was found alone near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway, raising suspicions about her involvement.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed that several of the accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime. “The accused were arrested from various locations in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Our Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited multiple states. During interrogation, some admitted to the crime. Sonam, in particular, has been found to be fully involved,” Tynsong said.

The case took another dramatic turn when a man named Sushil Lakwani attempted to assault one of the accused at Indore airport while he was being escorted by Shillong Police. The bystander, visibly angry, shouted that the accused deserved the death penalty and claimed that “the woman planned the entire murder.” Quick action by the police prevented any escalation, and the accused was safely moved through the airport.

The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi has shocked the nation, drawing widespread attention due to its chilling nature and the involvement of multiple people, including the victim’s own wife. As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge about the conspiracy and motive behind the crime.

