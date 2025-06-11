Sonam Raghuvanshi Reaches Shillong, Undergoes Medical Examination

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, was brought to Ganesh Das Hospital in Shillong early Wednesday morning for a medical examination. Sonam is currently in a three-day transit remand under the custody of Meghalaya Police.

This development follows an announcement by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday, confirming that the four individuals accused of Raja's murder were being transported to Shillong. “We’ve got the transit remand, and if not tonight, all of them will likely be here tomorrow. Once they arrive, we’ll present them in court,” Tynsong said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four others—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand—are accused of killing Raja Raghuvanshi, who had recently married and was on his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji, while Sonam was later located near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

According to the Deputy CM, several of the accused have already confessed to their involvement in the murder, with Sonam being described as "fully involved." “The accused have been arrested from various locations, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A special investigation team (SIT) from Meghalaya Police traveled to these places. Some of them have admitted to the crime. After apprehending Sonam, we found out that she played a significant role in the crime during their stay in Meghalaya,” Tynsong said.

In an earlier incident, a bystander named Sushil Lakwani attempted to attack one of the accused at Indore airport as he was being escorted by Shillong Police. The brief commotion arose as the accused was being transferred, with Lakwani expressing his anger over the murder. "I hit him because I am upset that a resident of Indore was killed. They should be hanged till death. The woman planned this murder," he said.

Shillong Police acted quickly to prevent further violence and ensured the accused was safely moved within the airport.

