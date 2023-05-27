5 KCP(PWG) Cadres Surrender Before Security Forces in Manipur

Persistent efforts by Assam Rifles have resulted into successful surrender by five cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party- People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in the presence of Police on May 26, 2023, at Somsai, Ukhrul (Manipur).
Assam Rifles had engaged these cadres into negotiation over a prolonged period and motivated them to surrender and join the mainstream. The surrender will not only ensure assisting cadres to exit unlawful approach but also to rebuild their lives for transformation and reconciliation. The cadres surrendered along with three pistols, three magazine and 19 live point 22 rounds.
The surrendered cadres after completion of formalities will be sent formal surrender ceremony organized by the government.
It may be mentioned that in the aftermath of recent spurt in violence, Army and Assam Rifles have launched large scale combing operations in vulnerable flash points as also the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.
Continuing with operations, Army and Assam Rifles have launched multiple seach operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao & Sagolmang commencing the wee hours of May 27 in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.
These operations are part of overall ongoing efforts of Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace & normalcy in the State of Manipur. Army Columns are using latest technology weapons, equipment & other Force Multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas.
Relentless actions by Army and Assam Rifles in last night also resulted in successful prevention of loss of life in one village each in Churachandpur and Imphal East Districts.