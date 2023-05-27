Indian Army, Assam Rifles Beef Up Security After Fresh Violence In Manipur

Appealing to the public not to have apprehension, the Chief Minister informed that operations had been conducted against armed militants in various areas in the periphery of the State. Efforts are being made to hold peace talks with all sections of people and the Government has been meeting various peace committees formed in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur, he added.

He further appealed to the people to refrain from violent activities and not to believe or spread any unfounded information rumours, which could create tension among different communities. He sought the support of the public towards Government efforts to bring normalcy.

In the wake of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to visit the state for three days.