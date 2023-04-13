5 Out of 10 Richest Chief Ministers in India from Northeast, Reveals Analysis

A recent analysis of poll affidavits by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and New Election Watch (NEW) has revealed that five out of the top 10 richest Chief Ministers in India are from the northeastern states.

The analysis found that Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu ranks second on the list with total assets worth Rs 163.38 crore, followed by Neiphui Rio from Nagaland with assets worth Rs 46.95 crore.

Out of the 30 incumbent chief ministers of states and union territories analysed, 29 are crorepatis, with Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy topping the list with assets totalling Rs 510 crore, while West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee has the lowest assets worth Rs 15.38 lakh.

The ADR report also highlighted that 43 percent of the 30 CMs have declared serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. K Chandrasekhar Rao from Telangana tops the list with 37 serious cases out of a total of 64 cases, followed by M K Stalin from Tamil Nadu with 10 serious IPC cases out of the 47 cases in total.

Regarding educational qualifications, the report found that most CMs are graduates, with Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam being the only one with a PhD degree. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has the lowest educational qualification with only Class 10, while three CMs are Class 12 pass-outs, namely Hemant Soren from Jharkhand, Bhagwant Mann from Punjab, and Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala.