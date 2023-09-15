5 Out of 59 Sexual Violence Cases Lodged by Manipur Women Commission Handed to CBI

The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has reportedly registered a total of 59 cases in connection to crimes related to women in the violence-hit state.
Out of these 59 cases, five have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation, sources said.
These cases pertain to those related to crimes against women that took place during the ethnic conflict in the state.
According to information, out of the 59 cases registered cases with the women commission, 36 have been disposed off, four are pending, and 19 are still under investigation. The cases also reportedly cover a wide range of crimes including rape, sexual assault and domestic violence.
Further, the majority of cases are from Imphal West and East districts, sources said.