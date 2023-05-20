500 Stranded Tourists Rescued By Indian Army From Landslide-Hit Sikkim

In a swift operation, the Indian Army successfully rescued around 500 stranded tourists, including 54 children, who were caught in the aftermath of heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides in parts of north Sikkim.
The torrential rain had caused roadblocks and landslides, leaving the tourists stranded at Chungthang while en route to the picturesque Lachung and Lachen valleys.
Upon receiving a request for assistance from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Chungthang, the troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army promptly sprang into action to ensure the safety of the stranded tourists. The army personnel swiftly evacuated the tourists to three different army camps, where they were provided with hot meals and warm clothing, ensuring their well-being amidst the challenging circumstances.
The group of stranded tourists comprised 216 men, 113 women, and 54 children, all of whom were accommodated in the army camps for the night. To ensure their health and well-being, three medical teams were formed to conduct thorough check-ups. Fortunately, the initial medical assessments indicated that all the tourists were stable.
According to reports, one woman among the rescued group had exhibited symptoms of acute mountain sickness. Complaining of severe headache and dizziness, she was promptly attended to by the army medical team. Recognizing the urgency of her condition, the woman was immediately shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in a medical hospital. The latest update confirms that her condition has stabilized.