Major Threat Averted, Indian Army Detects IED in Manipur

A patrolling team of the Indian Army operating along foothills of Imphal East in the state of Manipur averted a major threat by recovering explosives and Remote Initiation Mechanism for IEDs in a village named Bungbal Khullen on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, the security forces recovered around 3 Kg TNT, 15 Electric Detonators, 4 Circuits and Remote Firing Device from the spot.
It is noteworthy to mention that at a time when the security forces remained committed to restoring normalcy in the state, such back to back incidents put concerns over disturbing security situations in the region.
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing tensions in the state, supplies to the Imphal Valley were cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters. As a consequence, the state of essential supplies in Manipur was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels.
Earlier, on May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," stated Indian Army officials.
In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, informed officials.
"Together for Peace in #Manipur" Movement of vehicles on NH 37 commenced from 15 May. The same ensured beefing up of essential supplies, levels of which were gradually dwindling. #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles are committed to safely move through troops on ground & aerial surveillance," Tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.
On May 16 and May 17, as many as 100 vehicles and security forces remained committed to restoring normalcy.