62 Foreign Nationals Held by RPF of NF Railway in June 2023
As many as 62 foreign nationals have been apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the month of June this year for illegally entering India, reports emerged on Saturday.

The Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of NFR, Sabyasachi De informed that the illegal migrants were held during different operations and checks conducted at various railway stations and trains over the northeastern zone.

De was quoted by ANI saying, “Further, during this month till July 11, RPF teams apprehended 30 illegal migrants which includes 18 Rohingiyas and 12 Bangladeshi nationals at Kumarghat, Agartala and Jalpaiguri railway stations. Later, apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to concerned Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) for necessary legal action.”

