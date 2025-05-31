7 Killed as Landslide Sweeps Vehicle into Gorge in Arunachal Pradesh

In a tragic incident triggered by relentless rainfall, seven people lost their lives when their vehicle was swept away after a massive landslide and plunged into a deep gorge along the Bana-Seppa Road in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday night, reports said.

Advertisment

According to sources, two families were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle at the time of the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Sanju Badi, his wife Tasum Badi, their two minor children—Kachung Badi and Nicha Badi, along with a pregnant woman, and two other children.

Reportedly, a second vehicle, a Sumo carrying several passengers, was also caught in the landslide but came to a halt right at the edge of the road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that vehicle, although passengers were visibly shaken by the close call.

Authorities have urged extreme caution while travelling through the region, as heavy rainfall continues to pose a serious risk of landslides and road blockages.

On the other hand, due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days in the neighboring state, massive landslides also occurred along the roads connecting Tawang, Bomdila, and Bhalukpong. As a result, rocks and debris from the hills blocked the road, leading to a complete disruption of vehicular movement for two consecutive days. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road. The route was finally cleared on Saturday. Following the clearance, transportation along the route has resumed smoothly.

ALSO READ: Severe Weather Prompts Emergency Restrictions in Assam’s Dima Hasao