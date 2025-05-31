Severe Weather Prompts Emergency Restrictions in Assam’s Dima Hasao

In light of the severe weather conditions and warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Assam's Dima Hasao has announced a series of precautionary measures for the public to minimise the risk to life and property.

The alert covers heavy rainfall and strong winds expected across Assam, including Dima Hasao, from May 30 to June 2, 2025.

District Commissioner and Chairman of DDMA, Sri Simanta Kr. Das, ACS, invoking powers under Sections 30(2)(V) and 30(2)(XVIII) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, issued an official order to enforce the necessary restrictions.

As per the directive, “all educational institutions are to remain closed on 31 May 2025". However, the compartmental examinations will proceed as per the SEBA schedule.

In addition, movement of heavy commercial vehicles on the Jatinga–Harangajao stretch will be restricted from 8 PM on May 30 till June 2, 2025. The decision comes amid fears of potential landslides and road blockages due to intense rainfall.

Key government departments — including Agriculture, PWD (R&B), APDCL, Irrigation, Soil Conservation, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Health, and PHE — have been instructed to keep their field-level staff on high alert. “They will also be responsible for taking the necessary restoration works promptly” and must report any damage to the DDMA immediately.

“All members of the public are requested to stay indoors during rain unless it is for emergency or medical purposes,” the order read. The administration has also urged the public to remain vigilant in the face of any natural disaster-related emergencies.

All Block Level Disaster Management Teams have been directed to maintain a high state of preparedness throughout the warning period.

