AAP Rajya Sabha MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice Seeking Discussion on Manipur

Under Rajya Sabha's Rule 267, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha issued a Suspension of Business notice to the Chairperson over demand to discuss on the breakdown of law and order in State of Manipur in the house.
In the notice, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, “I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for August 7, 2023: That this house do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the violence in Manipur which has resulted loss of precious lives in Manipur due to failure and incompetence of Central and State Government.”
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, AAP said, "PM Modi must let the parliament discuss the breakdown of law and order in Manipur due to the failure of the Central and State Governments."
What is Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha?
Under Rajya Sabha's Rule 267, any member, can with the consent of the Chairperson, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being.
What this means is that a notice issued under rule 267 seeks to set aside the upper house's listed business of the day to discuss the subject raise by one or more members.
Exception
The rule will not apply where specific provisions already exist for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of the Rules.
Who can issue a notice under Rule 267?
Any member of Rajya Sabha can issue a notice to the Chairperson for a discussion on any subject under Rule 267.