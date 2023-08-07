AAP Rajya Sabha MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice Seeking Discussion on Manipur

What is Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha?

Under Rajya Sabha's Rule 267, any member, can with the consent of the Chairperson, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being.

What this means is that a notice issued under rule 267 seeks to set aside the upper house's listed business of the day to discuss the subject raise by one or more members.