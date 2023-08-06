Manipur: Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws From N Biren Singh Govt

Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Manipur, has withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh-led state government, reported PTI on Sunday.
The KPA has two MLAs in the Manipur Assembly, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat. The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, while it has the support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators.
The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from Congress and six from Janata Dal (United).
The decision of KPA to walk away from the ruling alliance comes as the government led by N Biren Singh continues to face the heat for its inability to bring the violence in the state, which has killed more than 160 people, under control.
A letter to the Governor Anusuiya Uikey read, “After careful consideration of the current conflagaration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by chief minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur as hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”
It may be noted that Manipur witnessed violent ethnic clashes in the wake of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts on May 3 protesting the Meitei community’s demand for scheduled tribe (ST) status.
The clashes broke out after tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from the reserve forest land. While the Meiteis constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley regions, tribals including Nagas and Kukis make up the remaining 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.