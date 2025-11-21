ABSU Staged Protest In Delhi; Seek Urgent Implementation of Bodo Peace Accord

Demanding the immediate implementation of the 125th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill and full execution of every clause of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Friday launched a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest was joined by the United Bodo People's Organisation.

The organisations urged the Union Government to pass the 125th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2019, during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, strengthening the Sixth Schedule and empowering the Autonomous Councils with greater administrative and financial authority.

Passing of the 125th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to reform provisions under Article 280 and strengthen the Sixth Schedule.

Granting greater financial and administrative powers to Sixth Schedule Autonomous Councils and immediate implementation of every clause of the Third Bodo Accord signed in 2020.

Expressing strong resentment over the delay in fulfilling the promised commitments, ABSU President Dipen Boro criticised the Centre, stating that despite multiple rounds of high-level discussions with the Union Home Minister and Home Secretary over the past five years, major issues under the Accord remain unresolved.

“The Bodo Accord has remained nothing but a sheet of paper. If the government fails to implement the agreement immediately, we will intensify our agitation in the coming days,” warned Dipen Boro.

Supporting the concerns, Manoranjan Basumatary, President of UBPO, also slammed the government and insisted that the implementation of every clause must be ensured without further delay.

As part of their continued movement, a national-level discussion was held on Thursday, followed by Friday’s protest programme at Jantar Mantar.

The groups have indicated that they will escalate the struggle if their demands remain ignored.

Also Read: ABSU, Tribal Councils Push for Sixth Schedule, Bodo Accord Action