Aerial Surveillance, UAV & Vigil Enhanced in Manipur along Indo Myanmar Border

The Security forces claimed that the ongoing crisis in Manipur may lead to a new Security dimension as Manipur Valley Based Insurgent Groups staying in camps across Indo Myanmar Border may be detrimental to ongoing massive efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur. Thus, the issue is being addressed proactively by Security Forces who are leaving no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs, should it manifest.
While on ground zero, Assam Rifles claimed to have enhanced its deployment posture, round the clock vigil and border surveillance; their efforts are being given fresh impetus by allocating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Army Helicopters for aerial surveillance in Manipur, the defence sources informed.
They also stated that multiple rounds of Aerial Surveillance using Cheetah Helicopters have already been conducted by Army since morning in Manipur.
In the past approximately 72 hours, Army, Assam Rifles and Air Force along with civil administration have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur, the report stated.
Proactive rescue operations, conduct of flag marches, area domination, interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken.
So far, a total of approximately 16,000 civilians have been rescued and is currently staying in various ad hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons. As on date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Manipur at the earliest.