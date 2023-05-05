Manipur Violence: Security Forces Worked Tirelessly To Restore Peace, Know-How

“Proactive rescue operations, conduct of flag marches, area domination, interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken. Total of approximately 13000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various adhoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons. As on date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Manipur at the earliest. Indian Army remains committed to restore law & order & appeals for peace & urges all communities to shun the path of violence,” reads the report.