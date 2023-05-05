Manipur Violence: Security Forces Worked Tirelessly To Restore Peace, Know-How

Indian Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by Manipur Government on the intervening night of May 3 and May 4, 2023, in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in few districts of Manipur.
However, prompt response by Security Forces led to rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence.
As a result of proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night.
The Indian Army in its reports also stated that in the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockade, towards which firm and synergized response coupled with induction of additional columns ensured control of Security Forces over the situation.
In the past approximately 48 hours, Army, Assam Rifles and Air Force along with civil administration have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur, the report stated.
“Proactive rescue operations, conduct of flag marches, area domination, interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken. Total of approximately 13000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various adhoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons. As on date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Manipur at the earliest. Indian Army remains committed to restore law & order & appeals for peace & urges all communities to shun the path of violence,” reads the report.