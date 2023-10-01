AFSPA Extended for 6 Months in Violence-Hit Manipur Starting Today

An order was passed in regard to this by the Manipur government on September 27 read, “…the issue of declaration of "Disturbed area" status is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken. Keeping in view of above and the overall law and order situation in the State and the capability of the State machineries, the State Government has decided to maintain status quo on the present disturbed area status in the State of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the 19 police stations as mentioned at Para 1 above, for a period of 6(six) months w.e.f. 01/10/2023.”