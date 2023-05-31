Amit Shah Takes Stock of Security Situation, Meets Senior Officials in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his four-day-long visit to violence-hit Manipur, took stock of the security situation of the state with senior officials at Moreh.
The Home Minister also held discussions with delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh.
Informing this through Twitter, Amit Shah said, “Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh. They expressed strong support for the government's initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur.”
Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur comes amid the ethnic violence in the state. On his second day of visit to the state, the Union Home Minister held wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations, a group of prominent personalities, intellectuals, retired Army officers and civil servants in Imphal.
The central and Manipur government have decided to give a compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs to the kin of the deceased. The compensation amount will be equally shared by the Centre and the state. This decision was taken at a meeting held between Amit Shah and N Biren Singh on Monday night. Moreover, one member of each family whose family member died in the ethnic conflict in Manipur will be provided a job.