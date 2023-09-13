Air Marshal SP Dharkar Calls on Mizoram CM; Discusses Security Issues of Northeast

Zoramthanga took to X and wrote, “Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, @EAC_IAF Air Marshal SP Dharkar, PVSM, AVSM called on me at my Office @CMOMizoram today. It was a great pleasure to meet him. We discussed steps to enhance our air security system in Mizoram and in the NE India region that India is currently focusing on, as well as the importance of some security infrastructure in Mizoram. We also talked about the setting up of new Airport/Heliport that can be utilised for both IAF and Civil Aviation, for which we have identified two locations in the southern part of Mizoram.”