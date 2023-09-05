Major Drug Busts in Mizoram and Meghalaya; 3 Held

In a significant anti-drug operation in Mizoram, law enforcement authorities successfully seized a substantial quantity of heroin on Tuesday.
Two individuals, identified as Kapthaul Thanga and Thangchin Khupa, were arrested in connection with the operation.
A staggering 1.455 kilograms of heroin were confiscated, hidden within 120 soap cases, along with the seizure of an Alto K10 vehicle bearing the registration number MZ-04-A-8087.
The estimated value of the seized contraband is a staggering Rs 1 crore.
In a separate security operation conducted in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, authorities have also made notable strides in the fight against drug trafficking.
During this operation, law enforcement seized 20 soap cases filled with around 240 grams of heroin from a Tata Sumo vehicle.
The total worth of the seized narcotics is estimated at Rs 2 crore.
Additionally, an individual was apprehended in connection with the heroin seizure, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.