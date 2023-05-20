AJP, TIPRA Hold Closed-Door Meeting To Discuss Northeast Issues

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) held a closed-door meeting at Hotel Gateway in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.
The meeting saw the leadership of AJP engage with Maharaja Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, who shared his comments on various issues concerning Assam and Tripura.
During the meeting, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma emphasized the importance of upholding the constitutional rights and privileges of the indigenous people in the region.
He expressed the need for opposition parties like Congress and BJP to align them with the right path, warning that if they don't, they will face consequences in the elections. He further urged governments to understand the challenges faced by the people of the Northeast and stressed the significance of giving voice to the concerns of the region in Delhi.
AJP President, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, highlighted that the discussions revolved around national issues affecting the Northeast. They deliberated on the outline of the next course of action and contemplated the potential of united regional forces.
Gogoi stressed that regionalism is vital for safeguarding the interests of the Northeast and asserted the importance of transparency in the government's efforts to build a self-reliant Assam.