M'laya Police Arrest Five From Guwahati For Assault on Shillong Taxi Drivers

The Meghalaya police with the support from Guwahati police arrested a group of five miscreants who had allegedly escaped to the city after physically assaulting two taxi drivers in Shillong’s Police Bazar point on Thursday night.
The five miscreants whose identities haven’t been revealed by the East Khasi Hills police were arrested with the assistance of Dispur police in Guwahati on Friday.
The East Khasi Hills police in a press statement have informed that on Thursday night, one Iohborlang Kharsohnoh (27) of Jongksha and Banshai Syiem (25) of Laitkor were assaulted at Police Bazar point by a group of miscreants as a result of which, both the victims sustained injuries on their person and were taken to Civil Hospital Shillong for medical treatment.
"In this connection, a case vide Shillong Sadar Police Station Case No. 115(5)23 under section 307/324/326/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and investigation taken up,” the press statement reads.
Earlier today, the taxi drivers’ association at Khyndailad demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and granted the police a one-day ultimatum.
Failure to apprehend the perpetrators within the given timeframe would have resulted in severe consequences, including a ban on non-local taxi drivers operating at Khyndailad and other unspecified measures.
However, with the successful arrest of the five individuals before the deadline expired, the association has announced the resumption of local taxi services from Saturday.