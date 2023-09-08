Amended GST Bill Passed in Arunachal Assembly, Changes to be Effective from October 1

The amended Goods & Services Tax Bill, 2023 has been passed in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly, sources said.
The bill was tabled in the House on Monday by Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.
According to information, the Bill has 26 clauses amending various sections of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (APGST) Act, 2017 either for inserting new provisions, substituting existing rules or omitting some provisions.
Chowna Mein said that certain changes that have been made in the APGST Act based on recommendations by the GST Council will come into effect from October 1.
He further said, “It is mandatory on our part to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 as done by the central government and other state governments by enacting the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.”
GST is administered by both the Centre and state, so any change or amendment required in the Act has to be carried by both central and state governments. The GST legislative changes recommended by the GST Council and vetted by Union Law ministry have been promulgated by Finance Act, 2023, he said.
The deputy chief minister informed the House that the GST Council in its 50 and 51 meetings considered the representation from various associations on certain issues and recommended making certain amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.