Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association Warns Meiteis in Mizoram to Leave State

As per sources, the PAMRA has urged the Meiteis in Mizoram to leave the state, failing which might lead to grievous consequences.
Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to people of Meitei community residing in Mizoram to depart from the state as soon as possible for their own safety.

As per sources, the PAMRA has urged the Meiteis in Mizoram to leave the state, failing which might lead to grievous consequences.

This comes after the horrific incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, a video of which went viral on the internet. According to Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both women were allegedly gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which condemned the incident, claims that the women belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe while the mob which molested them was Meiteis.

PAMRA’s ultimatum to the Meiteis comes as a reply post the atrocities that were meted out to the Kuki women in the viral video.

