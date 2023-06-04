Amit Shah Appeals Citizens of Manipur to Lift Blockades in State

Meanwhile, in an effort to restore stability in the state, Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur issued strict warnings to miscreants to surrender their weapons to the police. As many as 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places of the state on Friday after strict warnings were issued by the Home Minister.

The surrendered weapons include an SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, local made pistol, stan gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, the Manipur Police said.