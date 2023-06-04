Amit Shah Appeals Citizens of Manipur to Lift Blockades in State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 so that essential items can reach people.
Amit Shah also requested Civil Society Organisations to take the required measures to reach a consensus.
Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, “My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people.”
He further tweeted, “I also request that Civil Society Organisations do the needful in bringing consensus. Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state.”
Meanwhile, in an effort to restore stability in the state, Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur issued strict warnings to miscreants to surrender their weapons to the police. As many as 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places of the state on Friday after strict warnings were issued by the Home Minister.
The surrendered weapons include an SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, local made pistol, stan gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, the Manipur Police said.