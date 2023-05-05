Amit Shah Cancels Karnataka Tour Amid Violence in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his tour to poll-bound Karnataka due to the ongoing violence in Manipur, sources said on Friday.
As per reports, Amit Shah called a high level meeting at his residence today to review the law and order situation in violence-hit Manipur. Director IB, Home Secretary, Joint Secretary (NE) including high officials of the Army and Para Military were present in the high-level meeting, sources said.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is in constant touch with the Home Minister regarding the situation in the state. Reports also said that discussions are underway to send a high-level team to Manipur from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “Amit Shah had discussions with Biren Singh and other top officials in view of the situation in the state,” sources added.
The Indian Army has said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas has been brought under control and is stable. The army further mentioned that all efforts were underway to bring back normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas.
It may be noted that army and paramilitary forces were deployed in Manipur and flag marches were being held to control the situation after violence broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
Meanwhile, the state government has ordered ‘Shoot at Sight’ in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled.