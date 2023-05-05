Manipur Violence: Indian Army Says Situation Is Under Control

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had called an urgent meeting on Thursday to ensure the safety of students from Meghalaya following reports of violence in Manipur.

In the meeting attended by senior government officials, the CM highlighted that the safety of all students must be ensured. He also directed the officials to come up with a plan for the evacuation of students if the situation arises.

Sangma said that over 200 residents of Meghalaya are studying in Manipur and that the Government is putting in place a helpline for students or family members to reach out to in case of emergencies.