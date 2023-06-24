Amit Shah Chairs All-Party Meet in New Delhi on Situation in Manipur

The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the present situation in violence-hit Manipur began in New Delhi on Saturday.
The meeting reportedly started at around 3 pm. As per sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI (M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.
It may be mentioned that, the violence-hit northeastern state has been witnessing incidents of vandalism and arson since May 3 killing over hundreds of people while injuring several others.
The Manipur government has extended the internet ban in the state till June 25 in a bid to prevent further disturbance for peace.
The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre over their inaction regarding the situation in Manipur.
NESO organised a press conference at Hotel Prag Continental where they addressed the concerning situation in Manipur regarding the communal violence and questioned the silence of PM Modi and his government over the matter.