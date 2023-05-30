Amit Shah Holds Discussions with Civil Society Organizations in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a four-day-long visit to violence-hit Manipur, met members of different Civil Society Organizations in Imphal on Tuesday.
The Civil Society Organizations expressed their commitment to peace and assured that they would together contribute to restore normalcy in the state.
The home minister also met a delegation of women leaders (Meira Paibi) of the state. The women leaders assured their commitment to ensure peace and prosperity in the state.
Amit Shah held a meeting with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday during his visit to the violence-hit state. He also chaired a meeting with the state Chief Minister and ministers, senior leaders and officials of the state to assess the current situation and plan the future course of action.
The Home Minister is slated to hold several rounds of talks during his stay in the state till June 1.
Notably, fresh violence was reported in parts of the northeastern state ahead of Amit Shah’s visit after alleged terrorists, carrying sophisticated weapons, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugnu area in Toubal and Kakching districts on Sunday. Following the incident, the Manipur Police commandos responded by eliminating 40 terrorists thus far. With the assistance of the army and other security forces, the state government swiftly took decisive action to counter these attempts at destabilizing Manipur.