Amit Shah Reviews Situation in Violence-Hit Manipur, Meets Governor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday during his visit to the violence-hit state.
Amit Shah landed in Manipur’s Imphal on Monday for his four-day visit to the state. He was accorded a welcome by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the airport who said that his arrival had boosted the confidence of the people.
According to sources, right after arriving in the state, he chaired a meeting with the state Chief Minister and ministers, senior leaders and officials to assess the current situation and plan the future course of action to restore normalcy.
The Home Minister is slated to hold several rounds of talks during his stay in the state till June 1.
Earlier, Amit Shah had announced plans to visit the northeastern state during his recent visit of neighbouring state Assam earlier last week. Manipur had recently witnessed a massive uproar amid strife between regional communities.
Meanwhile, responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing openly with the intention of carrying out premeditated attacks on security forces in the area of City Convention Centre in Imphal East, Army mobilized three columns on Sunday to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) and apprehend the miscreants, ahead of Amit Shah's visit.
On the other hand, in a major evacuation drive organized by the Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with the police, State Administration and Civil Society Organisations, nearly 2,000 Meitei villagers were evacuated from Serou to Pangaltabi relief camp in defense and private vehicles under the protection of Assam Rifles.