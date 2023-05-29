Amit Shah Lands In Violence-Hit Manipur

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday landed in Imphal, the capital of violence-hit Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed via a tweet.
This comes after Amit Shah had announced plans to visit the northeastern state during his recent visit of neighbouring state Assam earlier last week. Manipur had recently witnessed a massive uproar amid strife between regional communities.
Amit Shah was accorded a welcome by the Manipur CM at the airport who said that his arrival had boosted the confidence of the people.
Taking to Twitter, Manipur CM N Biren Singh wrote, “Hearty welcome to Imphal Shri @AmitShah Ji, Hon’ble Union Home Minister. Your presence in Manipur has tremendously boost the confidence of the people to restore peace in the state.”
“Hon’ble Union HM Shri Amit Shah Ji will hold a series of meetings with various stakeholders of the state,” he added.
It may be noted that during his visit to Assam on May 25, Amit Shah said that he would visit the violence-hit Manipur soon and interact with the people of both communities involved in the violence. He had urged both communities, Kuki and Meitei, to maintain peace in the northeastern state.
Attending an event in Guwahati, Amit Shah expressed his pain over the recent incidents reported in Manipur.
Amit Shah had said, “There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups, they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace.”
Meanwhile, responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing openly with the intention of carrying out premeditated attacks on security forces in the area of City Convention Centre, Imphal East District of Manipur, Army mobilized three columns on Sunday to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) in the area and apprehend the miscreants, ahead of Amit Shah's visit.
According to the sources from the security forces, at 7:30 pm, one MVCP noticed a suspected Maruti Alto car approaching with four passengers. On being stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee into bylanes of the colony. All three miscreants were however apprehended by alert troops on ground.