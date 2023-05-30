Centre, Manipur Govt Announce Rs. 10 Lakh Compensation to Kin of Deceased

Following the violence that claimed the lives of several tribal people belonging to Kuki and Meitei communities, the central and Manipur state government have decided to give compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs to the kin of the deceased, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to reports, the compensation amount will be equally shared by the Centre and the state.
The decision was taken at a meeting held between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday night.
Moreover, a member of the family of those who died in the ethnic conflict in Manipur will be provided a job.
Amit Shah landed in Manipur’s Imphal on Monday for his four-day visit to the state. He was accorded a welcome by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the airport who said that his arrival had boosted the confidence of the people.
According to sources, right after arriving in the state, he chaired a meeting with the state Chief Minister and ministers, senior leaders and officials to assess the current situation and plan the future course of action to restore normalcy.
The Home Minister is slated to hold several rounds of talks during his stay in the state till June 1.