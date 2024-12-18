AmritCem Concludes 'Malamaal Bonanza' with Grand Success, Winner Gets Royal Enfield

AmritCem, one of Northeast India’s leading premium cement brands, successfully concluded its much-celebrated "AmritCem-Malamaal Bonanza" lucky draw scheme. The initiative, which spanned several weeks, brought excitement and enthusiasm to AmritCem’s extensive dealer network, celebrating their contributions and strengthening their bond with the brand.

The grand finale of the scheme culminated in the announcement of Shri Amir Hussain of Hussain Enterprises, Sonapur, as the lucky winner of a brand-new Royal Enfield motorcycle. Shri Hussain was officially awarded his prize in a felicitation ceremony held recently, making it a moment of pride and celebration for all.

Reflecting on the success of the scheme, Shri Pradeep Bagla, Managing Director of Amrit Cement Limited, shared, "The Malamaal Bonanza was more than just a lucky draw; it was our way of expressing heartfelt gratitude to our dealer network for their trust and unwavering support. The overwhelming response we received reaffirms our commitment to building long-lasting and rewarding relationships with our partners."

Shri Umang Bagla, Director of Amrit Cement Limited, added, "This initiative exemplifies our dedication to acknowledging the hard work and contributions of our dealers. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and look forward to organising more such events to motivate and engage our valued partners."

The Malamaal Bonanza scheme recognized AmritCem’s top-performing dealers, rewarding the top 10 for their exceptional performance with special accolades. The highlight of the initiative, the thrilling "Spin the Wheel" contest, provided an exciting platform for participants, ultimately leading to Shri Hussain’s big win.

The initiative’s success further underscores AmritCem’s commitment to fostering a culture of recognition and collaboration. Through such efforts, the brand strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the cement industry, ensuring mutual growth and success.

Amrit Cement Limited's flagship brand, AmritCem has been a cornerstone of the cement industry for over 15 years. Renowned for its high-quality products and strong market presence across Northeast India, the company remains dedicated to innovation, exceptional service, and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of its partners and customers.