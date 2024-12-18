'Northeast is India’s New Growth Engine, Growing at 9-11% Annually': Scindia

Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has praised the rapid transformation of the Northeast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing significant progress in infrastructure, development, and peace.

Advertisment

In an interview with ANI, Scindia highlighted the strides made in the region over the past decade, while also addressing the complex situation in Manipur.

Speaking on the unrest in Manipur, Scindia acknowledged the longstanding nature of the conflict, saying that it has persisted for over 25 to 40 years, contrary to claims that it arose in recent years.

"Manipur is not a situation that has occurred in the last year, the last five years, or the last ten years. It has been there for decades," he stated, adding that the central and state governments are committed to finding an amicable solution. He reassured that efforts are underway to engage all factions and resolve the crisis.

Scindia also highlighted a substantial decline in conflict-related incidents across the Northeast. He stated that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, such incidents have fallen by nearly 80% over the last ten years compared to previous decades. Moreover, the number of insurgents laying down arms has risen by 70-75%, demonstrating the region's progress toward peace and integration into the national mainstream.

The Union Minister underlined the transformational development in the Northeast, particularly in infrastructure. He noted that over 16,000 kilometers of national highways have been constructed, marking a significant leap from the 10,000 kilometers built in 60 years prior to 2014. Similarly, 45,000 kilometers of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have been completed in the past decade with an investment of ₹50,000 crores. Scindia emphasized that railway development has also seen unprecedented growth, with the pace of track construction increasing from 6.5 kilometers per month to 19 kilometers per month. Over 2,000 kilometers of railway tracks have been added in the last ten years.

In the aviation sector, the number of airports in the region has nearly doubled, increasing from nine in 2014 to 17 today. Air traffic movements have also more than doubled, rising from a few thousand per week in 2014 to 1,990 currently. Scindia pointed out similar advancements in waterways, which have expanded from one operational waterway in 2014 to 20 today.

In a major announcement, Scindia revealed that the second semiconductor manufacturing facility in India—and the first in the Northeast—will be established in Assam. This Rs 27,000 crore project by the Tata Group underscores the government's commitment to making the Northeast a hub for innovation and economic growth. He also shared that recent roadshows in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai have generated investments worth Rs 45,000 crores through memorandums of understanding and letters of intent, with a North East Investor Summit planned for March or April 2025.

Scindia also addressed global developments along the Northeast's border with China, where massive infrastructure projects are underway. He mentioned the government's focus on renaming the "last villages" of India to "vibrant villages" and prioritizing their development. Over 700 ministerial visits to the Northeast have been conducted under this initiative.

Commenting on the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Scindia asserted that the initiative is driven by public demand to reduce frequent elections and associated expenditures. He stated that this and other reforms, including the abrogation of Article 370, the Women's Reservation Bill, and the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, are part of Prime Minister Modi's vision to lay a strong foundation for India's future.

Scindia concluded by emphasizing that the Northeast has become India's growth engine, with its states registering economic growth rates between 9.5% and 11%, surpassing the national average of 6.5% to 7.5%. "The transformation of the Northeast is a testament to Prime Minister Modi's commitment to making the region the driving force of India's development," he said.