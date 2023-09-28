3 Fake Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Officials Arrested in Mizoram

In pursuant of report received regarding an operation conducted by two individuals who claimed to be DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) officials in Champhai, the Mizoram Police conducted a discreet enquiry on the matters. They found out that two persons impersonating DRI officials and their companion visited Khankawn Police Check Gate on September 18, 2023 on the pretext of checking the movement of vehicles.
On September 25, 2023, these impersonators extorted money from one civilian after threatening to arrest her if she didn't pay a certain amount.
After careful investigation, the said individuals and their accompanion - 1) Laltharzeli d/o Lalropuia, New Champhai, 2) PB Rozamliani w/o Johny Lalthlamuana, Kahrawt, Champhai 3) Johny Lalthlamuana s/o Lalhlumthanga, Kahrawt, Champhai were arrested this morning and Champhai PS case under section 468/385/419/170/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.
Two fake DRI Identify cards were also seized from their possession.