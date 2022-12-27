APPSC Paper Leak Case: 12-Hour Bandh Affects Normal Life in Itanagar

Normal life has been affected in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar following the 12-hour bandh call by the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) on Tuesday.

The bandh which began at 5 am has been called against the state government’s “failure” to fulfil its demands over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Itanagar wore a deserted look as shops, business establishments, banks and educational institutions remained closed while private and public transport remained off the roads.

The ANSU had on December 3 submitted a memorandum to state Chief Minister Pema Khandu placing its 13-point demands in connection with the question paper leak.

ANSU will continue to fight against the scam until all demands are not fully met, ANSU President Nabam Dadum said.

The paper leak in the assistant engineer (civil) examination, conducted by the APPSC came to light after candidate Gyamar Padung filed a police complaint on August 29 in this regard.

More than 400 candidates appeared for the examination held on August 26 and 27 this year. In October, the state government handed over the case to CBI.