Miscreants Destroy Under-Construction Road at Assam-Meghalaya Border

Tensions have prevailed once again at the borders of Assam and Meghalaya in West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

According to sources, few Khasi miscreants allegedly damaged an under-construction Umlapher-Habang road in Jatalong.

The miscreants damaged the culvert walls, concrete poles and mileposts of the under-contruction road which started its construction in the year 2018.

It is established that the miscreants earlier attacked the workers’ camp of the under-construction road.

Meanwhile, the police from both the states have arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

The police interacted with the locals regarding the matter.

The Meghalaya Police have warned the miscreants and the people involved to not obstruct the development works of Assam.

It may be mentioned that earlier today a Single Person Committee of Inquiry was set up in connection to the Mukroh firing incident that took place last month.

The inquiry will be headed by retired Gauhati High Court Judge Rumi Kumari Phukan.