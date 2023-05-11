APPSC Paper Leak Scam: 72-Hr Bandh, Internet Suspended, Sec 144 Imposed in Itanagar

Normal life was paralyzed, following a 72-hour bandh call given on Wednesday by a few individuals and groups, in protest against the paper leak scam of the state public service commission in Arunachal Pradesh’s (APPSC) capital town, Itanagar.
The bandh was announced in connection with the 2022 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage case.
Shops, markets, and major business establishments voluntarily kept shutters down. All educational institutions, banks, and post offices remained closed. All types of vehicular traffic, excluding the ones with police and Magistrates on duty, were off the roads.
So far, no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the capital region, sources said.
Meanwhile, the administration has made adequate deployment of police personnel at all vital locations including State’s Civil Secretariat and Assembly as part of preventive measures.
Talo Potom, the district magistrate of Itanagar Capital Complex, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc throughout the region in addition to calling the bandh “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.
The state government has temporarily suspended mobile internet services in the capital and Papum Pare (Rural) district to prevent occurrence of any serious law and order problem.
A mob on Tuesday demolished the entry gate of Naharlagun police station following the detention of a few persons who had given the call for the bandh.
Police also arrested activist Sol Dodum ,Taw Pauwl and 12 others under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act), 2014.
As per official, the action has been taken against some individuals for destruction of public property and assault of public servant.
The bandh was also declared in eleven other districts of the state. However, it affected normal life only in East Kameng and West Siang districts, officials said.
However, so far 54 individuals, including 41 government officers, have been arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leak case. Of the 41 government officials found to be involved in the malpractices 19 employees, whose services were yet to be confirmed, were terminated.
Disciplinary actions were initiated against 22 regular employees.