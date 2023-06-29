Armed Rioters Open Fire in Manipur, Assam Rifles Take Control of Situation

In the wee hours of 29 June, Assam Rifles columns deployed at National Sports University & K Munlai heard the sound of heavy volume of automatic weapons fire from multiple directions towards Haraothel Village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.
In statement, the security forces informed that two columns of Assam Rifles were immediately mobilised.
Accordingly, swift and calibrated response by the troops resulted in situation coming under control. Later, while undertaking operations in the area, own troops also met with interference from mob which was effectively controlled.
Meanwhile, sound of intermittent firing between the groups was also heard at around 4 pm, but the situation was diffused by prompt response.
In addition, at approx 5.15 PM, exchange of fire was reported from the general direction of Village Bethel, South of National Sports University. Own columns have been launched to dominate the area and situation is being monitored, the security forces stated further.