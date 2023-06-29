Manipur: Tear Gas Fired to Disperse Protesters Surrounding Rahul Gandhi's Convoy

Manipur Police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse a large number of protesters who had surrounded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Bishnupur district on Thursday.
Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Manipur, was on his way to Churachandpur, one of the most affected areas by the recent violence over the territorial integrity issue.
The protesters, who belonged to the Meitei community, were angry with Gandhi for allegedly supporting the Naga peace accord, which they fear would lead to the disintegration of Manipur.
They also accused him of being biased towards the Nagas and ignoring the sentiments of the Manipuri people. They waved black flags, burnt effigies and shouted slogans like ‘Go back Rahul’, ‘Rahul Gandhi Murdabad’ and 'Congress Party Murdabad’.
The police tried to clear the way for Gandhi’s convoy, but the protesters refused to budge and pelted stones at the vehicles. The police then fired tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse the mob, which turned violent and retaliated with more stones and sticks.
It is to be mentioned that some protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes.
Gandhi, however, managed to reach Churachandpur by helicopter, where he met the families of those killed in the violence. He also visited some temples and cultural sites in Imphal, where he witnessed the Sankirtana, a ritual singing, drumming and dancing of Manipur.
He also addressed a public rally in Imphal, where he criticized the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state for failing to protect the interests of Manipur. He also promised that if Congress comes back to power, it would ensure that Manipur’s territorial integrity is not compromised.