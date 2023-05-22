Army and Assam Rifles Apprehend 4 Anti-National Elements in Manipur

Indian Army and Assam Rifles in their relentless endeavour to ensure normalcy in Manipur apprehended four anti-national elements in two separate incidents.
The first incident occurred on Sunday night. One person was apprehended along with an illegal single barrel 12 bore shotgun and seven cartridges from New Keithelmanbi Village in Imphal West.
The security forces arrested him after receiving inputs that he was involved in a firing incident in Moidangpok village in which three villagers sustaining injuries and were evacuated to the RIMS Hospital.
The arrested person has been identified as Chungkhomang Kipgen. He has been handed over to the Manipur Police.
In the second incident, three Army/ Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area and then subsequently moved to New Lambulane area of Imphal East district. The area was quickly cordoned by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, Police & RAF.
Proactive and swift action resulted in the immediate control of the crowd. Three suspects along with a single barrel 12 bore guns were apprehended and handed over to the police.