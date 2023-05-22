Army and Assam Rifles Apprehend 4 Anti-National Elements in Manipur

In the second incident, three Army/ Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area and then subsequently moved to New Lambulane area of Imphal East district. The area was quickly cordoned by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, Police & RAF.

Proactive and swift action resulted in the immediate control of the crowd. Three suspects along with a single barrel 12 bore guns were apprehended and handed over to the police.