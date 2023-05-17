Manipur: Assam Rifles Provide Logistical Support In Arranging LPG Cylinders

“Assam Rifles continue to render assistance in the trying times and arranged collection of 1,836 cylinders from Sekmai Bottling Plant, Imphal West District and delivered them to Indane Gas Agency distributor at Churachandpur district," Assam Rifles said in a statement.

"Security forces provided administrative assistance for moving, collecting and distributing LPG cylinders in Manipur," added the statement.

Earlier this week, the troopers of Assam Rifles rescued 96 people stranded in Manipur near the India-Myanmar border in an air evacuation operation. All 96 people were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp.

Meanwhile, normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after widespread violence that has left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses gutted.

Amidst the clashes in the first week of May, Assam Rifles had also rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State and the Manipur State government clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

According to latest figures, around 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured during the violence in Manipur.